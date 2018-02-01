Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join ‘House of Cards’ Cast for Final Season
By Beth
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 1:35 PM

‘House of Cards’ resumes production with Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear!

Netflix announced production has resumed on the sixth and final season of House of Cards. The season will be 8 episodes long.
Production on the season shut down in October after the sexual misconduct allegations against show star Kevin Spacey came out.
Season 6 will star Robin Wright. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have been added to the cast. They will play siblings.
House of Cards has been one of Netflix’s breakout hits earning 53 Emmy nominations during its run.
Will you be curious to see how they handle the removal of Spacey from the cast?

