Did you see the supermoon?

The supermoon appeared Sunday night and you can see some great pictures on social media.
The supermoon happens when a full moon gets closest to its orbit around earth. It looks 7 percent larger and 16 percent brighter than usual.
If you missed Sunday’s supermoon, you’ll be able to catch 2 more coming up on January 1st and January 31st.
Photos from around the world capture the one and only #Supermoon of 2017 https://t.co/ZmorfRZuGH pic.twitter.com/QxIPS2nq1u
— CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2017
Here’s the best time to see the Supermoon on December 3 https://t.co/XdUiAr9PHO pic.twitter.com/34j07D0329
— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) December 3, 2017
2017 Supermoon seen from space, London, Washington, D.C., and Japan. https://t.co/qA1b7pUOxk #Tripp #Tagger
— WWW Trends (@wwwtrends) December 4, 2017