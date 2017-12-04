Did you see the supermoon?
By Beth
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 1:55 PM

The supermoon appeared Sunday night and you can see some great pictures on social media.
The supermoon happens when a full moon gets closest to its orbit around earth. It looks 7 percent larger and 16 percent brighter than usual.
If you missed Sunday’s supermoon, you’ll be able to catch 2 more coming up on January 1st and January 31st.
Did you see it live? Did you take pics? Share them with us! .

 

