Did you see the supermoon?

The supermoon appeared Sunday night and you can see some great pictures on social media.

The supermoon happens when a full moon gets closest to its orbit around earth. It looks 7 percent larger and 16 percent brighter than usual.

If you missed Sunday’s supermoon, you’ll be able to catch 2 more coming up on January 1st and January 31st.

Did you see it live? Did you take pics? Share them with us! .

Photos from around the world capture the one and only #Supermoon of 2017 https://t.co/ZmorfRZuGH pic.twitter.com/QxIPS2nq1u — CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2017