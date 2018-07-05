Did Your Dogs Freak From The Fireworks? Try This Next Year!

You could rename your pooch Snoop Dog! Supposedly, there has been a recent uptick in pet owners turning to cannabis to treat many issues including anxiety, arthritis, nausea, inflammation, and pain.

Pet owners who have long feared the effects of 4th of July fireworks on their dog’s sanity are now turning to CBD-infused dog treats to keep their furry friends calm.

CBD is non-psychoactive and doesn’t give users that stoned effect. Users say they can see a drop in anxiety in their pets with CBD use.

Would you give your pet medical cannabis?