Diet Coke gets a new look & adds flavors

As the soda industry continues to take heat from public-health critics, Coca-Cola is launching four new flavors of Diet Coke aimed at millennials. The iconic no-calorie drink will come in Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango, the company announced Wednesday. The new flavors are slated to hit stores shelves nationally later this month in a new skinny 12-ounce can. The original Diet Coke will not change, the Atlanta-based soda giant said.