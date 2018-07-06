Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Is Getting A Spin-off
By Beth
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 4:30 PM

Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ has been on the air for 26 seasons and now it’s getting a spin-off.
The new show, ‘Triple D Nation,’ will feature Guy visiting some of his all-time favorite DD&D locations.
Triple D Nation premieres on Friday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET.
Have you been to any of the DD&D spots? How was it?

