Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Is Getting A Spin-off

Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ has been on the air for 26 seasons and now it’s getting a spin-off.

The new show, ‘Triple D Nation,’ will feature Guy visiting some of his all-time favorite DD&D locations.

Triple D Nation premieres on Friday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Have you been to any of the DD&D spots? How was it?