Director fired from Queen biopic

Brian Singer has been fired from his directing duties for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The film has been in production in London since September.

Reports say Singer was absent from the set of the movie in recent weeks. On Friday, production had to be shut down.

Singer now says he was in the U.S. taking care of a sick parent. Singer told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I need to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first.”

Singer said he asked Fox if he could take time off to deal with the health of one of his parents. He said the experience took a toll on his health as well. The movie was in its final three weeks of production.

Singer also shot down any rumor that he and actor Rami Malek were feuding on set. Singer said they did have clashes but they put those aside to work on the film together. Malek plays Freddie Mercury in the film.

Another director will be hired to finish the film. It’s scheduled release date is Christmas 2018.