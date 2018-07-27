“Dirty Sock” Odor on Flight from NY to Fort Lauderdale

You’ve heard of snakes on a plane, how about dirty socks on a plane?

There’s still no word on what caused a “dirty sock” odor on a flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale.

Spirit Air 779 was forced to land at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina late last night after one woman passed out, others vomited and some complained of burning throats and chest pain.

There were 220 passengers on the plane and as many as ten were taken to local hospitals.

The entire plane was checked out for hazardous chemical exposure and cleared to continue on to Florida, so what caused the odor remains a mystery.

The plane eventually continued on to Fort Lauderdale.

