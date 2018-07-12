Discover a Diet Suited For Your Personality!

Kiona Coral — 7.12.18

Many of us try dieting but fail, simply because the diets we try partaking in do not fit our lifestyle.

Don’t fret— according to Dana James, nutritionist and author of the new book, The Archetype Diet, you can choose a specific diet fit just for you!

Take the quiz below:

https://danajames.com/female-archetype-quiz/

There are four personality categories: The Nurturer, The Wonder woman or Superman, The Femme or Fella Fatale and lastly, The Ethereal.

The Nurturer: If you’re someone who likes to please others and go out of your way to make sure everyone is happy, you are most likely a Nurturer. If this is your personality, you should cut back on carbs. James says these types have high levels of insulin and “More than half of your daily plate should be made up of veggies.”

The Wonder woman or Superman: If you constantly find yourself busy and on the go, always checking off a to-do list, you are most likely the wonder woman or superman. Sometimes you might skip lunch because you’re trying to juggle all your responsibilities. James explains that people with this type should cut back on dairy and carbs and focus on eating more foods with protein to keep you energized throughout the day.

The Femme or Fella Fatale: If you’re concerned about your physical appearance and find value in yourself based on how others perceive you, you are most likely a Femme or Fella Fatale.

James describes the importance of developing a sense of safety with what you eat. People in this category often restrict carbs and fruit and forget to eat the healthy carbs that their bodies need. James suggests those with this type to add healthy carbs, like sweet potatoes to their diet.

The Ethereal: Last but not least, the ethereal type is someone who often finds themselves scatter brained or anxious. People with this type might have a faster metabolism, so they “tolerate carbohydrates well,” according to James.

People in this category should strive to eat “good carbs” like chickpeas, brown rice, and carbs that will sustain a healthy weight.