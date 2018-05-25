Disgraced Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself in on Rape Charges

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has just arrived at a Lower Manhattan police precinct to surrender on sex crimes charges.

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein arrives at NYPD’s 1st Precinct in TriBeCa, New York, to face criminal charges. https://t.co/nhALXv1LSr pic.twitter.com/H4kYnQyZZC — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2018

“The New York Times” reports Weinstein is charged with raping one woman and forcing another to perform oral sex.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and the sex was consensual.

There are reports that a bail package has been worked out requiring Weinstein to put up one-million-dollars in cash and wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

