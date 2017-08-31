Disney Frozen socks recalled amid fears they cause cancer

Lindex has recalled Frozen socks amid fears they could contain a cancer causing chemical. The blue sock, sold in a pack with others featuring Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman, have been sold by fashion chain Lindex. The banned chemical, which breaks down into carcinogenic substances, was found in one delivery of the product sparking the recall. Anyone who has bought the socks is urged to return them to their nearest Lindex store for a full refund.

The recall applies to socks with the index number 833 7410285 5170 1611. Concerned customers can email customerservice-se@lindex.com.

