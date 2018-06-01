Disney princesses make appearance in ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’
By Beth
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

An image from the Wreck-It Ralph sequel shows a meeting of all the Disney princesses. It’s a rarity to have all of that royalty in one place. The picture shows Ralph’s friend Vanellope von Schweetz in a room with Snow White, Cinderella, Elsa, Moana, Anna, Pocahontas, Belle, Aurora, Jasmine, Rapunzel and Tiana.  Entertainment Weekly says all of the princesses are voiced by their original living voice actors. In the scene, the princesses offer Vanellope advice. Wreck-It Ralph 2 is scheduled to be released on November 21st. Who’s your favorite Disney princess?

 

