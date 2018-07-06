Disney World Now Offering Adult Princess Makeovers

Some women dream of being a Disney princess and now Disney World is helping make that dream a reality.

Disneyworld announced that they are now offering the same princess makeovers that children can get inside of the parks ‘Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique’ for grown-ups.

The prices for the Character Couture makeovers can run anywhere from $50-$120. A full package of hair, makeup and nail designs for an adult is $120.

