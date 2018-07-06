Disney World Now Offering Adult Princess Makeovers
By Beth
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

Some women dream of being a Disney princess and now Disney World is helping make that dream a reality.
Disneyworld announced that they are now offering the same princess makeovers that children can get inside of the parks ‘Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique’ for grown-ups.
The prices for the Character Couture makeovers can run anywhere from $50-$120. A full package of hair, makeup and nail designs for an adult is $120.
What is the best part of Disneyland or Disney World? Do you know any Disney fanatics?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Is Getting A Spin-off It’s the 6th Annual Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest!!! Will Starbucks Be Closing Again For More Sensitivity Training? The New Pride Of Boston What Cities Receive the Most Robocalls? Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
Comments