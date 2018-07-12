Disney World’s New $6 Drink

The Disney parks seem to always be coming up with new, fun treats, but they rarely come cheap.

Disney’s latest creation was inspired by a popular tourist spot in Magic Kingdom called the “Purple Wall”. If you’ve been to the park, you probably know it’s one of the most popular places to take a photo.

And now you can get a drink called the Purple Wall Slushy. With a price tag of $6 dollars a drink, it’s a little pricey, but it sure is pretty to look at.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, to avoid disappointment you should know that the “slushy” is essentially really a bubble tea with tapioca boba floating around the bottom.

According to those who’ve tried it, if you don’t like things that are really sweet, this is one drink you should definitely avoid.

Are some foods worth the price just for the photo op?