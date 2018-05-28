Ditch the booze, bacon and sausage to avoid cancer

Some of your favorite things could be directly linked to your risk for cancer.

The World Cancer Research Fund says no amount of alcohol, bacon or sausage is safe to consume when it comes to lowering your potential for getting cancer.

The WCRF says you can reduce your cancer risk by about 40 percent if you banish alcohol, bacon, sausage from your diet.

Other processed meats and rare or raw meats are also a threat.

We kind of knew this but what do you think of a total ban? Have you removed some of these things from your diet?