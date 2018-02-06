DJIA in Positive Territory After Opening Down -500 Points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down over 500 points below the 25,000 threshold, but is now slowly making a comeback and is in positive territory.

This after the the Dow fell by nearly 1200 points yesterday, around four-percent.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ are also lower today as the sell-off continues.

Financial experts say the sell off was healthy and that the indexes were skyrocketing straight up since President Trump took office.

They add that a correction adding that while it was the largest point loss in a day in history, it was not the largest percentage loss, which is key.

Money experts advise investors to stay in the market for the long haul.

