Who doesn’t love baby photos???

Social media has been going wild as Beyoncé has posted the first pictures of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi. The details of their birth have been kept tightly under wraps until now.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” Beyonce wrote in the post early Friday morning.

As we all expected, the babies are beautiful!!!!

 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Comments