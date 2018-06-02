Dog dies in Delta Airlines care
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 2, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Alejandro, an 8-year-old Pomeranian died in the care of Delta Airlines employees.

The dog traveled in a kennel and placed in the cargo hold of the plane after a full physical where he checked out perfectly healthy but hours after the Pomeranian was found dead.

The owners say their dog never made it onto their connecting flight and plan to have a necropsy performed to determine the cause of death.

Delta is reportedly investigating the incident.

