Most dog owners would rather hang out with their pet than people

In a new study by Link AKC, a company that makes smart collars for dogs, more than half of American dog owners admit they sometimes skip social events to spend time with their dog instead. The study involved 2,000 dog owners and included questions about how having a dog impacts a person’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being. 82% of dog owners noticed an improvement in their mental and emotional health because of their dog, and 68% claim that having a dog has improved their physical health. How often do you choose your pet over people?

