Dog’s Life SAVED on JetBlue!

It seems we only hear the sad stories about pets on planes, but a JetBlue crewmember thought quick with a French Bulldog’s life was a stake during a flight from Florida to Massachusetts. Owners, Michelle and Steven Burt began to worry about their 3-year old french bulldog when its tongue turned blue and started having a hard time breathing.

“We all are affected by cabin pressure and oxygen fluctuations, human, canine and feline, etc., but the fact that the attendants were responsive and attentive to the situation may have saved Darcy’s life,” Michelle wrote on Facebook.

Flight attendants gave oxygen for Burt to administer in order to help Darcy breath easier, JetBlue released a statement saying, “We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs.”