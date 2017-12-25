Dogs Parents Everywhere – Participate In Casting Call To Have Your Pet Be A Social Media Star

New Year’s Pet Photo Contest: Drink Some Champagne, Throw Some Confetti & Show Off Your Pet!

In honor of the New Year dog lovers across the United States, best-selling author Jeff Lazarus of Dogtology is hosting a casting call for all dog and cat lovers to have a chance for their furry friend to be featured on nationally syndicated TV, Pet Pals TV, which can be seen in more than 6 million homes in the U.S.

Three pet parents will get to have their furry friend featured on an episode of Pet Pals TV, a nationally-syndicated television program to highlight how our furry friends make our lives a little extra special. All submissions will be shared on the Social Media Pages of Pet Pals TV and Dogtology and must be photos of the pets only.

To enter please submit a photo and/or video and tell us why your dog is the head of the household by visiting the website: http://www.dogtology.com/

Please note that the more outlandish and quirky the better!) Your pet could have the chance to be make a TV appearance and featured on Pet Pals TV and/or a Social Media Star having their photo shared on the following social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/Dogtology/ and https://www.facebook.com/PetPalsTV.

Chew on this. As humans, we have a deep need to believe . . . a need to relate to something greater and more ideal than ourselves. Perhaps that’s why so many millions believe in Dog. Man’s devotion to Dog has come to rival the great -isms and -ologies of the world. This thing has gone way beyond a hobby. We may not literally worship dogs, but we come pawfully

close. This rabid reverence for Rover has a name: Dogtology.

Dogtology is for the dog lover who has bailed on a date because they didn’t want Twinkles to be left home alone. It is for the human whose dog owns a more festive holiday wardrobe than they do, whose pups dine on free-range bison burgers while they live off ramen, or whose smartphones have more photos of their dog than of the humans in their family. In this sacred dogtrine, the case is made that Dogtology has become a bone-a-fide belief system on par with the world’s great philosophies and religions.

Photos are due by January 3, 2018 by visiting http://www.dogtology.com/

The stations on which Pet Pals airs is as follows:

Los Angeles, CA

Indianapolis, IN

Austin, TX

Grand Rapid, MI

Salt Lake City, UT

Washington DC

Lake Tahoe, CA

Santa Cruz, CA

Dothan, AL

Dayton, OH

Fort Wayne, IN

Terra Haute, IN

Louisville, KU

About the Author:

Jeff Lazarus is a leadership coach, speaker, trainer, adjunct professor, and creative who innovates

and builds roads not yet traveled. He has an MBA from Pepperdine University and a BA in

interpersonal and organizational communication from California State University, Long Beach. He

combined his passion for animals with his teachings on communication and released Listen Like a

Dog in 2016. Lazarus is a serious dog lover and advocate. After finally having his Cat Mitzvah, way

past age thirteen, he wrote the whimsical book Catakism.