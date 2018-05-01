DOJ: Accused FLL Shooter to Agree to Life in Prison – No Death Penalty

The Justice Department and Federal prosecutors announced this morning that they will not seek the death penalty in the case of 28-year-old Esteban Santiago who is accused of killing five people and wounding six at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Officials said 28-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, will plead guilty and agree to a life sentence in Federal prison to avoid the death penalty.

But first, Santiago will undergo a mental health evaluation ordered by the judge, who wants to make sure he is legally competent to plead guilty.

Since his arrest, Santiago has been treated at a Miami jail for schizophrenia.

He complained of mental problems and hearing voices before the shooting but was still allowed to possess a gun.

In fact the FBI returned his gun to him before he flew from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale with the weapon legally checked in his bag.

Security footage taken at the airport allegedly show the crime in progress.

Santiago initially pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at FLL.

Authorities say he retrieved a handgun from a checked bag on the carousel, went to the bathroom and loaded it then came out firing.

