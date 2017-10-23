Dolly Parton announces hurricane relief efforts

11/27/2016 - Dolly Parton - Dolly Parton's Pure & Simple Tour in Concert at BB&T Center in Sunrise - November 27, 2016 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: A. Gilbert / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Dolly Parton will assist with the ongoing relief efforts around the United States and its territories by making a contribution to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief.

In addition to the financial contribution to the One America Appeal, Dolly will launch a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The nonprofit will provide 500,000 books to hurricane-affected areas through the First Book National Book Bank.

To kick off the campaign, Dolly’s foundation donated 165,000 books and the $90,750 needed to cover the shipping and handling charges to make books available quickly and at no cost to educators affected by the storms.

