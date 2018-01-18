Dolly Parton sets two Guiness World Records

Dolly Parton can add two Guinness World Records to her growing trophy case that already includes eight Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards and three American Music Awards.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member was recently certified in the 2018 edition of the Guinness World Records for: Most Decades with a Top 20 Hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart and most Hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart by a Female Artist.

“You never know when you start out with your work how it’s going to turn out, but to have these two world records makes me feel very humbled and blessed!” Dolly said. Are you a Dolly Parton fan?