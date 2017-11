Jennifer is outraged! In a new survey, “Dominick the Donkey” has been named the worst Christmas song of all time! It’s one of Jennifer’s favorite songs….she thinks the survey is flawed…Here’s a list of the top 5 worst songs. Do you agree?

1. “Dominick the Christmas Donkey”

2. “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth”

3. Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

4. “Santa Baby”

5. “Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas” by John Denver