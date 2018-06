Don’t you hate it when you go out with your friends or family and all they do is check their phone? I do! Well Simon Cowell said he had enough and ditched his phone!

Cowell gave up using his cell phone and has been phone-free for about 10 months now, almost an entire year. Ditching the phone has helped him become more aware of the people around him, and has boosted his mental health and happiness.

What’s the longest you could go without your cellphone? Or Social Media? I could go a week!