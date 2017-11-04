Don’t forget to turn back your clocks tonight!

It’s time to ‘fall back’ again — daylight saving time ends this weekend. Does anybody even turn back their clocks manually anymore?

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday Nov. 5 and clocks will fall back one hour at 2 a.m….which means it’s suddenly 1 a.m.!

In a world where everything seems to be automated or controlled by computers, how many clocks do you have to manually turn back?

What will you do with the hour that you gain?