Don’t Love Water? I Have The Alternative Answer To Staying Hydrated!

So if you’re like me, you just don’t ever seem to be able to get those 8 glasses of water a day to stay correctly hydrated. I will choice soda or a cocktail over water anytime. Water to me is invisible and has no taste! I need something with flavor!!

Well, with weather forecasters predicting a summer of average or above average temperatures in South Florida, it is going to be super important to stay hydrated, and I better start a love affair with water OR find out what our best hydration options are that aren’t just plain water.

Doctor Mayrene Hernandez of UnitedHealthcare gave me a great list of choices, outside the everyday glasses of water, to stay healthy and hydrated for the long, hot summer!

1.) Lemon Water

According to the Center For Disease* Control Add a wedge of lime or lemon to your water. This can help improve the taste and help you drink more water than you usually do.

2.) Skim Milk

You may have not known this but milk is actually better for rehydration and also for countering dehydration than water. It contains a natural blend of good quality carbs, proteins and sodium that helps your body retain fluids.

3.) Herbal teas.

Herbal Teas such as hibiscus tea, rose tea or chamomile tea are great hydrating drinks. They are natural and caffeine-free, so you don’t have to worry. They not only help in keeping you hydrated by also calm your tired nerves and relax your mind.

4.) Fruit Infused Water

Fruit juices may not be the best hydrating drinks but a glass of fruit-infused water is. Adding fruits in water helps in diluting the sugar content and increasing its hydrating powers.

5.) Smoothies

Smoothies are a smart way to fit some extra hydrating nutrients in your day. You can incorporate fruit, add nutrient blends, or turn it into a meal by adding protein and healthy fats. Be wary of the amount of fruit you add — add too much and you might add too much sugar

6.) Coconut Water

If you are looking for an all-natural, flavorful alternative to traditional water, coconut water is worth a try. A study published from Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise which demonstrated that coconut water replaced body fluids as good as a typical sports drink, and slightly better than water. Stay aware of to many, if any added sugars.****