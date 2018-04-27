Don’t Miss Kevin Nealon This Weekend At The Palm Beach Improv! By Tracy St. George | Apr 27, 2018 @ 12:26 PM Kevin stopped by the News Desk today at CBS12! Just as funny as when he was at the News Desk at SNL! Have you checked out his YouTube show “Hiking With Kevin”? Hilarious! #CBS12#HikingWithKevin#KevinNealon#PalmBeachImprov RELATED CONTENT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT REVEALS THE FIRST ORIGINAL CONTENT HAUNTED HOUSE COMING TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2018 Spring Cleaning at Netflix! Check Out All The Movies Leaving In May! Tom Brokaw Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior Amazon Is Raising Prices! Prince Harry Has Asked Prince William to Be His Best Man WOW Air Will Pay You To Travel The World This Summer