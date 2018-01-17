Don’t be shocked if your dentist asks about your sex life

Your next trip to the dentist could be even more awkward than usual, but it’s for a very good reason. Experts are calling on dentists to discuss oral sex with their patients, highlighting the risk of mouth and throat cancers related to the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is transmitted to the mouth and throat mostly by performing oral sex. The infection reportedly causes about 70 percent of cancers at the back of the throat, base of the tongue or tonsils.