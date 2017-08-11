Don’t stare directly into the sun!

Can you go blind staring at the solar eclipse?

Don’t look at the sun with your naked eyes during the August 21st solar eclipse. Experts say the myth of looking into the sun is true, eclipse or not. The American Optometric Association says “When you look at the sun, the intensity of the light and focus of the light is so great on the retina that it can cook it.” Ouch. Regular sunglasses are not good during the eclipse. The eclipse glasses are regulated by an international safety standard and are pretty cheap. Make sure your eclipse glasses are from a reputable company. The American Astrological Society has a complete list of good companies to use.

Are you planning something big for the eclipse?