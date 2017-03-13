Don’t Try This At Home

A video of a boy riding in the bed of a pickup truck filled with beads in Southern California led to the arrest of his mother on suspicion of child endangerment. It shows the boy, Rocco Piazza, and his nanny buried up to their necks in water and Orbeez, soluble beads that swell in water, sloshing back-and-forth as the truck drives around. Corona police saw the video and arrested and cited the boy’s mother and fiance, 45-year-old Holly Piazza and 37-year-old Brian Chase, for misdemeanor child endangerment. They were also cited for illegally dumping the beads in the road.