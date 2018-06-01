DONUTS! DONUTS! DONUTS!! Happy National Donut Day! Check Out Who’s All Celebrating!

Get your free donut on ya’ll! This day is in the Top 5 Of The Year for me! So where can you score?

DUNKIN DONUTS

Get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. They’ll also have two new doughnut varieties to add to their summer menu.

KRISPY KREME

Stop in and get a free doughnut (any doughnut!) on the menu. No purchase necessary!

WALMART

Free glazed doughnuts to customers who shop at Walmart on Friday. No purchase necessary!

BURGER KING

Tomorrow only, at select Burger Kings (in Boston, Miami, LA, New York and Salt Lake City), customers can buy the Whopper Doughnut. It’s a Whopper… with a hole in it. But before you think you’re getting ripped off, every buyer will also get a free slider.

PAPA JOHNS

Order a pizza and get an order of free doughnut holes for dessert. This new menu item is served warm, coated in cinnamon sugar and filled with caramel crème!