Donuts for a year? Where do I sign up?

Entenmann’s is looking to hire you as their Chief Donut Officer!

The honorary position pays nicely. You’ll get $5,000 and donuts for the year.

To apply, you need to tell Entenmann’s what could make their donuts even better and suggest the next flavor of donuts they release. You also need to have a plan on how you would spread the love of Entenmann’s donuts.

There’s a real online application for this. The entries will be narrowed down to finalists that will need to submit a video explaining why they should be the company’s first Chief Donut Officer.

What’s your favorite flavor of donut? Do you know someone who might apply for this?