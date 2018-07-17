Doritos Release Rainbow Doritos

Kinda hope someone pulls off a “Smokey And The Bandit” style caper, renting a tractor-trailer to scoop up pallets of Rainbow Doritos and bring them back into the United States. Because otherwise, you can’t get them north of Mexico.

Food blogger Markie Devo got a hold of a bag and posted a review to Instagram, calling them “unbelievable.” Devo says they have a “sweet lemon-lime taste” with a hint of another citrus.

Devo adds that “These are very unusual/flavorful,” but that he loves them.

Rainbow foods are still a hot commodity these days, with waffles, spaghetti, ice cream and bagels all getting the colorful treatment.

Have you ever tried to bring in food from another country? What did customs say?