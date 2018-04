You can take home Dorothy’s ruby-red shoes for $6-million!!! A collector who had the iconic shoes for 18 years is now putting them up for sale. The sequin-covered ruby slippers were once worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” back in 1939. Moments in Time dealer Gary Zimet says the shoes are, “the holy grail of movie memorabilia.” There are a number of other pairs of ruby slippers that were used as props in the film. One of them is at the National Museum of American History.