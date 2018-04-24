Dow drops over 500 points

Tuesday, investors continue to struggle since the Dow has now fallen for the fifth day in a row giving up gains for the year.

U.S. stocks accelerated decline began in Tuesday’s afternoon trade stemming from a selloff in industrials, materials and technology shares.

The pressure for brokers to sell came after the 10-year Treasury yield touched 3% for the first time in 4 years.

The U.S Treasury yield has a significant influence on trading in the stock market, and strategist stressed that “crossing 3% on the 10-year is something that will certainly raise concerns.”

However, they may just be concerns.

“At this stage of the cycle, higher yields” aren’t directly opposed or contrasted to rising stock prices, said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank.

Adding, “For the time being, I think we’re fine, but we’re certainly keeping an eye on the yield curve, especially if the Fed becomes more aggressive. Ultimately earnings remain the primary driver, along with the fact that the economy is still in pretty good shape.”

