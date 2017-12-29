‘Dr. Phil’ guests: Show provided alcohol, drugs to addicts

Former guests on Dr. Phil who were battling alcoholism and addiction say they were given alcohol and Xanax before their interviews.

The shocking allegations reported in STAT and the Boston Globe were denied by the show.

Former Survivor winner Todd Herzog said that he was sober when he arrived at Dr. Phil’s studio but given a bottle of Smirnoff vodka in his dressing room and handed a Xanax after drinking all of it to “calm his nerves.”

“It’s a callous and inexcusable exploitation,” Jeff Sugar, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at USC. told STAT and the Globe. Your thoughts?