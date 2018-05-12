Dragon’s head bursts into flames during Disney World parade in Florida

Friday, the Maleficent dragon caught fire during a parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The attraction is featured in the daily Magic Kingdom Festival of Fantasy parade.

Tourists were seen in a video as the Dragon’s head bursts into flames.

An employee of the park extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Orlando’s Reedy Creek fire department responded to the incident, but by the time they arrived at the scene, the fire had been contained.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.

A spokesperson for Disney announced that an investigation will be launched into the incident.

