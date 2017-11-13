‘Dream job’ posting in Cancun pays $60,000 for sleeping in luxurious resorts

Calling all influencers: A Cancun website has created a dream job posting that involves staying in luxurious resorts, swimming with whales and sipping cocktails on the beach to help promote the area.

Cancun.com has launched what they’re calling a search for their next “CEO” — Cancun Experience Officer — who will be tasked with generating videos, social media content and blog posts for the website.

For Instagramming and vlogging about their luxurious hotel room, their adventures scaling 3,000-year-old pyramids, swimming with whale sharks, and sipping cocktails on the beach, the successful candidate will be paid a salary of $60,000 — $10,000 a month throughout the 6-month stint.

To apply, candidates are asked to send a one-minute video describing why they would make the best CEO.

Applicants must have a valid passport and be able to live in Cancun for the entire term between March to August 2018. Sound interesting?