Drew Barrymore launches lifestyle brand on Amazon Fashion

Following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and more, Drew Barrymore is launching her first-ever lifestyle brand.

The contemporary collection, dubbed Dear Drew, went live on Amazon Fashion Monday, and is “a love letter to women around the world,” Amazon said in a statement.

Designed to complement each customer’s unique story, Dear Drew offers a variety of apparel, intimates, jewelry and accessories on amazon.com/deardrew for prices ranging from $28 to $248.

The brand’s mission is to “provide inspiration and a grounding voice for all women,” according to a statement.

The collection includes floral dresses, graphic tops, midi skirts tied at the front, and more effortless, chic designs that scream Drew Barrymore.

