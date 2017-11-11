Drinking Starbucks is like eating 7 doughnuts? Yikes!

One particular drink from Starbucks has as much sugar as 7 chocolate doughnuts.
A Grande Gingerbread Frappuccino with whipped cream contains 68.5 grams of sugar. That measures out to 16.3 teaspoons.
The study on the amount of sugar in Starbucks drinks also found a Venti Eggnog Latte to have 13.4 teaspoons of sugar. That’s as much as 5 and a half doughnuts.
An expert said regular consumption of these festive drinks can be detrimental to your overall health.
