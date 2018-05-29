Drunk Man Arrested After Asking Police for Driving Directions

A Boynton Beach man has been arrested after he allegedly asked police officers for directions while being intoxicated and driving a vehicle.

The incident occurred on May 27th near the 400 block of E Gateway Blvd.

According to the report, Deny Hernandez Sanchez was traveling home when he got lost and decided to pull over and ask police for directions.

Authorities say when Sanchez spoke to them, he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and they noticed beer cans in his vehicle.

Authorities then tested his blood-alcohol level which came back .186 and .198.

Hernandez Sanchez was arrested and is now facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and without a driver’s license. He has since been released from jail.

