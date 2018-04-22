“Dude Looks Like A Lady” Is About WHO?! I had no idea!!

So for the zillions of years I’ve been listening and singing along with this song, I never had any idea who Steven Tyler was singing about! Today I found out….it’s Vince Neal from Motle Cru! Hilarious!!

As the story goes, the band (Aerosmith) was at a bar oggling what they thought to be some super hot chick with her back to them. They were taking bets on who would approach this hot little number. Well, when the “lady” turned around – it was VINCE!!!! HA! Then over the course of the night Steven kept saying “Dude looks like a lady!!” and the rest is history!