Dunkin Donuts Releases Donut Fries
By Beth
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

Dunkin Donuts has officially entered the fry game, with their new Donut Fries.
They treaded lightly with the common side order earlier in the year, but on July 2 the Donut Fries will be available to all nationwide.
The fries are really just bite-sized donuts you’ll be able to eat real fast while at a stop light, or when you’re sitting somewhere enjoying coffee and scrolling through your timeline.
When the fries were tested in Boston they were an instant hit.
Are you gonna try the new Donut Fries from Dunkin Donuts?

Comments