Dwayne Johnson confirms men will wear black in protest at the Golden Globes
By Beth
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 11:30 AM

The women protesting Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes won’t have to stand alone.  Actor Dwayne Johnson and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti confirmed that at least some of the gents attending the big event will also be wearing black in solidarity with their female colleagues.

Do you think more men will come forward and address sexual harassment?

 

 

Related Content

AAA: Nearly 51 million Americans to travel for Tha...
James Corden debuts as Taylor Swift’s backup...
Holiday Prime Rib of Beef
Check out the Leonid Meteor Shower this weekend!
So many choices if you’re heading to the mov...
Twins born joined at the head can now sit side by ...
Comments