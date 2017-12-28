Dwayne Johnson confirms men will wear black in protest at the Golden Globes

The women protesting Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes won’t have to stand alone. Actor Dwayne Johnson and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti confirmed that at least some of the gents attending the big event will also be wearing black in solidarity with their female colleagues.
Do you think more men will come forward and address sexual harassment?
Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…
