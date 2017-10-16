Are you dyeing your hair too much? Study claims cancer link

Women should dye their hair no more than six times a year and use natural ingredients to reduce the risk of cancer, a breast surgeon has claimed.

Professor Kefah Mokbel, of the Princess Grace Hospital in central London, found that women who color their hair are 14 per cent more likely to suffer breast cancer.

He said women should “reduce exposure: to synthetic dyes by using ingredients such as henna, rose hip, and beetroot instead.”

Professor Mokbel’s study concluded: “Although further work is required to confirm our results, our findings suggest that exposure to hair dyes may contribute to breast cancer risk.”

“It would be preferable to choose hair dyes that contain the minimum concentration of aromatic aminos such as PPD (less than two per cent),” he said.

