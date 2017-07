This will either make you squeal with excitement or hurl in disgust. Walmart has started selling Tropickles. They are cucumber pickles soaked in a brine with fruit punch to give you that sweet and sour taste. The phenomenon has been a hit in some communities for a while now. Sites like Pinterest shared recipes and expanded the pickle’s reach. Walmart is cashing in on the trend. Have you heard of these before now? Have you eaten one? Will you try one?