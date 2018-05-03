E. Coli Outbreak Linked to One Death From Tainted Romaine Lettuce

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak caused by E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed its first fatality, a person in California.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a total of 121 people in 25 states became sick due to the contamination.

The contamination so far has been linked to romaine lettuce grown in the area around Yuma, Arizona, which produces a large majority of the nation’s winter lettuce.

The winter lettuce season in the Yuma area and Imperial Valley in California is mostly over.

The CDC is currently advising people not to buy or eat lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

Product labels often don’t identify the region in which the product is grown. If unsure of where the product was grown, consumers are being advised not to buy or eat it.

At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.

The CDC also added Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah to the states with reported cases.

There were 24 reported cases in California, officials there said. Florida is not on the list of states selling the lettuce.

