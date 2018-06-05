Eagles Not Landing at White House, Fans to Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Trump
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

President Trump yanked the welcome mat out from under the Philadelphia Eagles and disinvited the Super Bowl Champions because only a handful were going to show up. Instead Trump has invited a thousand Eagles fans to celebrate with him.

In a statement, Trump says the full team is unable to come to the White House as planned today because they disagree with his belief in standing for the National Anthem.

Trump said the Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation to the White House.

However, he says the Eagles fans that planned to attend “deserve better.”

Those fans are still invited for a celebration that will honor the country and pay tribute to those who fight to protect it.

The mayor of Philadelphia is calling President Donald Trump a “fragile egomaniac” for disinviting the Super Bowl champion Eagles from their scheduled White House visit. Mayor Jim Kenney says he’s proud of the Eagles’ activism, saying they stand up for the causes they believe in and contribute in meaningful ways to their community. Kenney then said that this proves “that our President is not a true patriot, (the name of the team the Eagles beat in the Super Bowl) but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”

