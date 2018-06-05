Eagles Not Landing at White House, Fans to Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Trump

President Trump yanked the welcome mat out from under the Philadelphia Eagles and disinvited the Super Bowl Champions because only a handful were going to show up. Instead Trump has invited a thousand Eagles fans to celebrate with him.

In a statement, Trump says the full team is unable to come to the White House as planned today because they disagree with his belief in standing for the National Anthem.

Trump said the Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation to the White House.

However, he says the Eagles fans that planned to attend “deserve better.”

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Those fans are still invited for a celebration that will honor the country and pay tribute to those who fight to protect it.

The Philadelphia Eagles will no longer have team representatives at the White House tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/YxxDdR2SPp — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 4, 2018

The mayor of Philadelphia is calling President Donald Trump a “fragile egomaniac” for disinviting the Super Bowl champion Eagles from their scheduled White House visit. Mayor Jim Kenney says he’s proud of the Eagles’ activism, saying they stand up for the causes they believe in and contribute in meaningful ways to their community. Kenney then said that this proves “that our President is not a true patriot, (the name of the team the Eagles beat in the Super Bowl) but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The post Eagles Not Landing at White House, Fans to Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Trump appeared first on 850 WFTL.