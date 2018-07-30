Earliest Known David Bowie Recording Going to Auction
By Beth
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

A recording of a 16-year old David Bowie has been found.
He was the lead singer of a group called The Konrads.
The band’s former drummer recently found the recording.
Omega Auctions is putting the recording up for auction and it is expected to go for $13,000 during bidding next month.
What artist’s early recording would you love to hear? Is it wrong for Omega Auction to put the recording out to the public to bid on? Should it go to his family?

Comments